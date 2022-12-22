Tension continues in Parliament over India-China border discussion row

Simmering tension over not allowing discussion on India-China military clashes appears to have blown into a full-blown confrontation between Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Congress on Thursday.

During the day, Congress led the Opposition in boycotting the proceedings for the day while Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge did not attend a meeting called by Dhankar in his chambers with Leader of House Piyush Goyal at 1 pm over the refusal to hold a discussion on India-China military clashes.

The afternoon session, when the Opposition barring Trinamool, AAP, DMK and JMM were not present, saw Dhankar making a statement in Rajya Sabha on remarks made by Sonia Gandhi and Deputy Chairman Harivansh setting the records clear on Kharge’s allegation that the latter was not allowed to speak.

Also Read | Stop campaign against the judiciary

Dhankar and the Opposition were not on the same page over invoking Rule 267 to suspend business to discuss India-China clashes and other issues with the former insisting that the notices should adhere to certain specifications. Exchanges over accepting notices over the past few days showed that both sides were not willing to come down from their stance.

On Thursday too, Dhankar’s refusal citing inadequacy in the notices in conforming to rules led to vociferous protests, prompting Chairman to summon both Kharge and Leader of House Piyush Goyal to his chambers at 1 pm. Kharge did not attend the meeting, sources said.

The House witnessed sloganeering amid Dhankar’s repeated appeal for calm and Kharge saying that whatever discussion should happen on the floor of the House and not in the secrecy of chambers. As their demands were not met, the Opposition announced the boycott of the proceedings for the day though parties like Trinamool Congress, AAP, DMK and JMM returned to the House later.

In the afternoon session, Dhankar read out a statement in the House objecting to Sonia’s comments during the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, saying her “observations are severely inappropriate, indicating lack of faith in democracy, making this exceptional response unavoidable”.

Also Read: Legal experts decry Kiren Rijiju's remarks on SC hearing bail pleas

Criticising the Narendra Modi government, Sonia had spoken about a “calculated attempt” to delegitimise the judiciary was under way and ministers and even a high constitutional authority have been enlisted to make speeches attacking the judiciary on various grounds. Dhankar had spoken about Parliamentary supremacy against the backdrop of the Supreme Court nullifying the NJAC Act.

"The statement imparted by the Chairperson of the UPA is far distanced from my reflections. Delegitimising the judiciary is beyond my contemplation. It is a pillar of democracy. I would urge and expect leaders across the political spectrum to bear in mind not to subject high Constitutional offices to partisan stances," Dhankar said.

Dhankar said Parliamentary sovereignty is quintessential to democracy and is non-negotiable and subscribing to this is not optional if democracy has to sustain and blossom.

"The sublimity of the doctrine of separation of powers is realised when the Legislature, Judiciary and the Executive optimally function in tandem and togetherness, meticulously ensuring scrupulous adherence to respective jurisdictional domains. Further, I had indicated that this House is eminently-positioned to take affirmative steps to bring out congeniality amongst these wings of governance," he said.