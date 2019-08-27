'Tera Jadoo Chal Gaya': Shatrughan praises PM Modi

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha, who quit the BJP in April this year, has showered encomiums on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “rapport and chemistry” with US President Donald Trump at their meeting in France, on the side-lines of G7 summit.

The former Lok Sabha member from Patna Sahib, who always slammed the BJP and called his parent organisation as “one-man show and two-man party” in an apparent dig at Modi and Amit Shah, has, of late, changed the tune.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Shatru said, “Hon’ble PM, @narendra Modi. While we all waited with bated breath, you handled talks at the bilateral meeting G7, in France, very well. Your rapport & chemistry with US President, @realDonaldTrump was very apparent for all to see. President Trump’s magic with your charm & diplomacy worked wonders towards further strengthening the relations between the two countries. “Bhale hi wo film na chali ho, but Tera Jadoo Chal Gaya”. Long live Indo American ties!....”

This is the second time since August 15 when Shatrughan has immensely praised Modi. A fortnight back, the former BJP MP, who changed colours and joined the Congress on the eve of Lok Sabha elections, had lauded Prime Minister Modi’s Independence Day speech as “extremely courageous, well-researched and thought-provoking. It was superb delivery of key problems facing the country.”

Ever since he had to bite dust in his fiefdom (Patna Sahib) during the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the former MP had been praising Modi as well as Amit Shah.

“Shatru has lost all the credibility. Till he was in the BJP, he would spew venom on Modi ji as well as Amit Shah ji. Now that he is in the Congress, he has changed his tone and tenor and singing paeans to those whom he always criticised. It’s high time he retired from politics,” said senior BJP leader and Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi.