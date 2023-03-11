'Terrible situation in Tripura, law and order collapsed,' say left-Congress MPs after being 'attacked'

A team of seven MPs belonging to the left parties and Congress, who were allegedly attacked during their visit to "post-poll violence-hit areas" in Tripura, on Saturday described the situation as "terrible" and alleged that the BJP-led government failed to maintain law and order in the state.

"Law and order situation has collapsed. Sympathisers of the Opposition parties are scared to come out of their houses due to continuous attacks by BJP and RSS workers since the results of the Assembly elections were announced on March 2. Some have died, many have been injured, houses and shops set on fire and many have fled their homes to safer places," CPI(M), MP in Rajya Sabha Elamaram Kareem told reporters at Agartala.

The delegation met with Tripura Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya on Saturday morning before making the charges.

Also Read | Congress claims delegation of its leaders attacked by 'BJP goons' in Tripura

On Friday evening, a team of the left-Congress MPs and MLAs were allegedly attacked when they had gone to Nehalchandra Nagar in Bishalgarh Assembly constituency. The team claimed that their vehicles were damaged by a mob, who chanted slogans like "Jai Shri Ram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

"BJP-RSS workers are involved in the attack while the police and the administration have failed to control such violence," he said. "Today we have apprised the Governor about the attacks and all the incidents across Tripura. We will raise this in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. We have already given notice for adjournment," Kareem said.

The MPs said Tripura has witnessed over 1,000 violent incidents in which workers and supporters of the Opposition parties, mainly left and Congress, have come under attack since March 2. The left and Congress contested the Assembly elections on a seat sharing arrangement for the first time in Tripura. But the left won only 11 seats while Congress bagged just three. BJP-IPFT alliance got absolute majority with 34 seats in the House of 60.

"BJP has won because of division of votes of the Opposition parties as Tipra Motha contested on their own. The BJP-IPFT have got only 33 per cent votes this time. This means 67 per cent people did not vote for them," CPI(M) leader in Tripura and former Lok Sabha Member, Jitendra Choudhury said.

"Even attacks took place when Manik Saha was taking oath as new CM on March 8, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and others were present here," said PR Natarajan, another CPI (M) MP.

"If they can attack the MPs, imagine the situation of the common people. Home Minister Amit Shah and the state government seems to be supporting such acts as Shah has not issued any statement condemning such violence," AICC General secretary, Ajay Kumar, who is also part of the delegation, said.

Reacting to the allegations, the Tripura unit of BJP on Saturday issued a statement denying involvement of their workers in the alleged attack on the team led by the Opposition MPs. The party even alleged that the left and Congress workers had done so in order to defame the ruling party. BJP said Chief Minister Manik Saha already instructed police to conduct an inquiry to identify the miscreants.

On March 9, Saha said a vested interest group was carrying out such violence in order to tarnish the image of BJP.