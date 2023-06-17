Textbook row: Pawar supports Karnataka govt’s decision

Coming to the support of the Siddaramaiah-headed Congress government in Karnataka on the issue of removing chapters on RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and Hindutva icon Swatantraveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar from school textbooks, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said that it is in accordance of their manifesto.

“In the elections, the people (of Karnataka) gave a majority to the Congress. This means that its manifesto (of the Congress) was accepted by the masses. It’s the responsibility of the government to implement the approved programme and the Karnataka government has started doing it,” said Pawar, the seniormost leader from the Opposition.

“Social harmony must not be disturbed,” Pawar observed.