Thackerays raising new Shiv Sena leadership in places where MLAs switched side

Rattled by the worst rebellion in the Shiv Sena, the Thackeray-family is raising new leadership in the constituencies where MLAs and MPs switched sides to become battle-ready ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.

Numerically the 56-year-old saffron party, has for sure suffered a jolt in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha. However, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya are all out to expose the “betrayal” by Eknath Shinde, who with the help of BJP, toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to become the new chief minister.

In the ongoing Shiv Samvad Yatra, which is covering all regions of the state — Konkan, Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha — Aaditya, an MLA from Mumbai and a former minister, is reaching out to people.

“Its good that these betrayers have gone…they did not deserve the love, respect and the posts they occupied,” Aaditya can be heard saying in his rallies, street-corner meetings, and road shows. “We have many deserving people who can take on the mantle,” he says as he meets people and scout leaders at all levels - future MPs, MLAs, corporators, councillors, members of zilla parishads, gram panchayats, and panchayat samitis.

Once Aaditya completes one round, Uddhav — who is now busy meeting top leaders and various officer bearers across the state and party organisations — is slated to tour the entire state, possibly after Ganeshutsav.

“What I am getting during my tour is love…this is giving me strength…this is giving Uddhav saheb strength. We were shocked and hurt after the betrayal…but now I can say with confidence, we are not worried…we have your love, your confidence,” says Aaditya.

In his meetings, Aaditya stresses on words like “gaddar”, “chalis gaddar”, “baiman”, “pannas khoke, ekdam ok” - to define what had happened. “You need lot of guts to do a rebellion…these fellows are ‘darpok' (cowards)…what they did is ‘gaddari’ (betrayal)…people of Maharashtra will not forgive these betrayers,” he said, daring the 40 Shiv Sena MLAs of Shiv Sena to resign and face elections.

Aaditya accused the Shinde-faction MLAs of conspiring to topple the MVA government, when his father underwent back-to-back surgeries in November last year. “Uddhav ji was in hospital. We were worried, but he was working from hospital…as then another wave of Covid-19 was coming but these people were in betrayal mode,” he said.

Aaditya also accused the rebels of attempting to claim the legacy of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, his grandfather. “These 40 (MLAs) will be live-long ‘gaddars’…. will be shown their place by people of Maharashtra,” he said.