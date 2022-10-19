Tharoor gives toughest fight to winning Congress President in three decades

Shashi Tharoor can brag about one thing -- he has given the toughest fight to a winning Congress presidential candidate in the past three decades compared to other losing candidates like Sharad Pawar, Rajesh Pilot and Jitendra Prasada.

When it comes to a losing candidate grabbing votes, Tharoor has surpassed all the three towering candidates in the last three elections to the post of Congress President.

Tharoor grabbed 1,072 votes which accounts for 11.48 per cent of 9,385 votes polled against the winning Mallikarjun Kharge at the final count. This was only the sixth election in the history of the 137-year-old party and fifth in independent India.

Compare this with Jitendra Prasada in 2000 -- the fifth election, when he fought against Sonia Gandhi. Against Sonia's around 7,400 votes, he could manage only 94.

The 1997 election saw Pawar and Pilot taking on Sitaram Kesri, who won the race with 6,224 votes. Pawar managed 882 while Pilot got only 354.

The first election to Congress President took place in 1939 when Pattabhi Sitaramayya took on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Mahatma Gandhi's candidate Sitaramayya lost to Bose who later resigned.

The next election was in 1950 in independent India

Then in 1950 came the second contest when Purshottam Das Tandon and Acharya Kripalani contested for the top post.

Tandon, who was seen as a Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel loyalist, won the contest, against then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's choice.

The next contest came 27 years later in 1977 following the resignation of Dev Kant Barooah as party president in the wake of the defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

K Brahmananda Reddy defeated Siddhartha Shankar Ray and Karan Singh in the polls for Congress chief.