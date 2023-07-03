The eight who left with Ajit Pawar had got a lot in NCP

The eight who left with Ajit Pawar had got a lot in NCP

Saheb, as Pawar is called, had nurtured and mentored them for years together. 

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 03 2023, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 15:02 ist
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and newly sworn-in State Cabinet ministers during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

The eight who became ministers alongside Ajit Pawar in the new Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government have got a lot in the Sharad Pawar-led party over the quarter of a century and furthered their careers. 

Incidentally, some of them face cases of central agencies. 

Saheb, as Pawar is called, had nurtured and mentored them for years together. 

In the Congress-NCP Democratic Front (DF) government from 1999-2014 and Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government from 2019-2022, they occupied plum positions.

Also Read | Some leaders nervous about ED probe: Sharad Pawar after NCP leaders join NDA

While Ajit Pawar, a seven-time MLA from Baramati, became the Deputy Chief Minister for the record fifth time, the others who become ministers and their constituencies are:  Chhagan Bhujbal (Yeola, Nashik), Dilip Walse-Patil (Ambegaon, Pune), Hasan Mushrif (Kagal, Kolhapur), Dhananjay Munde (Parli, Beed), Dharmaraobaba Atram (Aheri, Gadchiroli), Aditi Tatkare (Shrivardhan, Raigad), Sanjay Bansode (Udgir, Latur) and Anil Patil (Amalner, Jalgaon). 

The shockers among the lot were Bhujbal, Walse-Patil and Mushirf.

A veteran OBC leader, Bhujbal (76) had started off with Shiv Sena and became the Mayor of Mumbai, however, he engineered the first rebellion against late Balasaheb Thackeray to join Congress under Pawar. When NCP was founded in 1999, Bhujbal became the first state unit president of NCP.  When the Congress-NCP government came to power, he became the Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister. His name cropped up in the Telgi fake stamp paper scandal and faced a probe though came out clean. He was also arrested in an alleged Maharashtra Sadan scam but was discharged by a special ACB court. A fortnight ago when Ajit Pawar offered to step down as Leader of the Opposition and work in the party organisation, Bhujbal was the first to throw the hat in the ring for the post of state President. 

Walse-Patil (67) started as PA to Sharad Pawar and had been in charge of Home, Excise and Energy ministries. He was also Speaker for five years. 

Mushrif (69) is an old aide of Pawar and had held portfolios like Rural Development and Labour. Of late, Mushrif and his sons were facing investigations by the ED and IT. 

Munde (48) is the nephew of the late Gopinath Munde and cousin of Panjaka Munde. It was Ajit Pawar who got him from the BJP to NCP and Munde then became the Leader of the Opposition in the Council and also a minister. He faced a scandal over personal relations. 

Aditi (35) is the daughter of Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare, who had been a minister and also a state NCP President. Aditi too was a minister in the MVA dispensation. The senior Tatkare, who is close to Ajit Pawar, was appointed Treasurer when the organisational changes were made.

Atram (56) belongs to a tribal-king family - and in 2008, when he was a minister in the DF government, his name cropped up in a hunting case. 

Bansode (49) is close to Ajit Pawar and so is Patil (54). 

“That Bhujbal, Walse-Patil and Mushrif would have left no one would have ever thought. They wield influence in their region and are grass roots men. They have grown in the NCP,” said an NCP leader from Sharad Pawar’s group. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Politics
Maharashtra
NCP
Ajit Pawar
Sharad Pawar
BJP
Chhagan Bhujbal

Related videos

What's Brewing

How to stop sweating so much: Study

How to stop sweating so much: Study

Allu Arjun,Trivikram join hands for 4th time

Allu Arjun,Trivikram join hands for 4th time

France's wildfires ignite debate over future of forests

France's wildfires ignite debate over future of forests

Captains play down Bairstow stumping controversy

Captains play down Bairstow stumping controversy

Farmers attribute soaring tomato prices to virus

Farmers attribute soaring tomato prices to virus

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

 