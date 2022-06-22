The history of 'Resort Politics' in India

With the brewing political crisis in Maharashtra, the political parties have once again started to resort to ‘resort politics.’ Eknath Shinde, along with a bunch of MLAs, is presently in a hotel in Guwahati, and is expected to act as a barrier for the progress of the MVA government in Maharashtra. But what exactly is 'Resort politics' and what is its history in the Indian context? Let’s take a look:

'Resort politics' is the desperate measure taken by the political parties to ensure that they have the support of their members. Usually, the members are gathered at a particular venue under the leadership of a party’s loyal member, and it is ensured that none of them are poached by other political parties.

History of 'Resort politics' in India

Haryana: 1982

With the rise of the Indian National Lok Dal in 1982, the nation witnessed a major episode in the history of politics. While the INLD-BJP coalition managed to win 37 seats, the Congress bagged 36 seats in the state, out of the total 90 seats. However, none of the parties could form the majority. In such a situation, the then Governor of the state, G D Tapase approached the Congress to form the government. Reportedly, the leader of the INLD-BJP coalition, Devi Lal, took a bunch of 48 MLAs and camped at a hotel in New Delhi. Yet, one of the MLAs managed to make a Shawshank Redemption-style escape through a water pipe after which the Devi Lal coalition could not prove the majority.

Karnataka: 1983 and 2019

Karnataka has always been a frontrunner when it comes to 'resort politics'. It was in 1983 that Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde, who led the Janata Party in Karnataka, had to save his government from being dissolved by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. During the Assembly Trust vote, about 80 MLAs were sent to a luxury resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru to protect them from what he called the "Congress vultures." Hegde eventually proved the party's majority. The state again witnessed a similar situation in 2019. After the crisis that emerged in the state following the resignation of 13 Congress and 3 JD(S) MLAs, the BJP, INC, and JD(S) shifted their MLAs to resorts. Ultimately, the BJP overpowered the opposition and emerged victorious in the state.

Andhra Pradesh: 1984 and 1995

In the absence of Chief Minister N T Rama Rao in 1984, who had to visit the US for a heart surgery, the governor appointed Nadendla Bhaskar Rao as the chief minister. However, it led to internal revolts within the TDS after which NTR sent all their MLAs to Bengaluru, before finally moving them to Delhi. He finally managed to return to power after a brief period of around two months.

In 1995, NTR’s son-in-law N Chandrababu Naidu, in a bid to overrun NTR, shifted the MLAs loyal to him at Viceroy Hotel in Hyderabad. He managed to secure victory in the state after which NTR never returned to power.

Gujarat: 1995

The then Gujarat Chief Minister, K Keshubhai Patel was challenged for the first time by Shankersinh Vaghela who had 47 MLAs on his side. The MLAs were taken to a high-end hotel in Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. Once they returned, Vaghela became chief minister with support from the Congress for around two years by merging his newly formed Rashtriya Janata Party with it.

Uttar Pradesh: 1998

After the Kalyan Singh-led BJP government was dissolved by the governor, Congress leader Jagdambika Pal was appointed chief minister within 48 hours. Pal flew a group of party members to an isolated location since the floor test was pending. He later won the floor test and was re-appointed as the CM.

Bihar: 2000

The Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) was invited to form the government in Bihar, following a trust vote against the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal. The latter parties sent their MLAs to a hotel in Patna. Kumar lost the trust vote seven days after he was sworn in as CM.

Maharashtra: 2002 and 2022

In 2002, to avoid horse trading of his members by the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition, the then NCP Chief and CM of the state Vilasrao Patil packed off 71 MLAs to Mysuru.

The 2022 situation in Maharashtra has once again brought the formula of ‘resort politics’ to limelight. In the latest, Shiv Sena rebellion Shinde has fled to Guwahati with around 45 MLAs, thereby weakening the MVA coalition in the state.

Uttarakhand: 2016

Nine Congress MLAs, along with 27 BJP legislators, met the then Governor K K Paul and sought the dismissal of the Congress government led by Chief Minister Harish Rawat in Uttarakhand. The BJP then sent 27 of their MLAs in two groups to Hotel Jaipur Greens and to a farmhouse in Jaipur. The next year, in 2017, the Congress lost the Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu: 2017

After O Panneerselvam resigned as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Sasikala took matters into her own hands. Sasikala, fearing the rebel faction, sent loyal MLAs to Golden Bay Resort near Chennai. After she was jailed in a disproportionate assets case, Edappadi Palaniswami was elected as the chief minister who later passed the floor test..