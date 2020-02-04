The rally will be MNS answer to anti CAA-NRC protests: Raj Thackeray

Cementing his pro-Hindutva stand, MNS President Raj Thackeray on Sunday is going to lead a march in Mumbai to campaign against the Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators.

51-year-old Raj will be accompanied by his son Amit, who has been formally launched in politics around 10 days ago.

Teasers for the mega campaign are already out.

"India is my country ! All Indians are my brothers and sisters. But....The Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators are not my brothers and sisters. They are not Indians...," one of the teasers/promos stated.

MNS stated that India is not a "dharmashala" and Bangladeshis and Pakistanis need to be driven out.

https://dai.ly/x7rgytl

The march would be held from Girgaum Chowpatty to Hindu Gymkhana and end at Azad Maidan.

On 23 January, at a mega convention of the MNS, Raj adopted a pro-Hindutva stand by changing the colour of the flag of the party to saffron and included the royal seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on it.

Addressing party workers, he had said: "The 9 February march would be MNS answer to anti CAA-NRC protests."

Asked about the police permission for the morcha, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said: "It has not come to us, so far."