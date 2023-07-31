The Tuesday Interview | ‘People of Telangana want Indiramma Rajyam’

Telangana Congress working president and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka recently completed his 109-day padayatra covering 1,364 km, with a rally at Khammam. In this interview with DH’s Sumit Pande, the Congress Legislature Party leader accuses the BRS and BJP of working hand in glove to keep Congress out of power. Excerpts:

What was the response to your yatra?

Most people feel their dreams are shattered by the current Bhartiya Rashtra Samiti government in Telangana, particularly the backward classes, the weaker sections, the landless poor, the small and marginal farmers, and the minorities. They are all saying that this Chief Minister is looting the wealth of our people and future generations.

Congress created Telangana, and yet your party has never been able to politically capitalise on the issue to come to power in the state?

Telangana was an emotional issue, and there is no logic behind emotions. TRS came to power making lots of promises, like giving three acres of land to the landless poor, particularly Dalits, and a job for every household. With these dubious promises, they attracted the masses and got the vote. The time is running out for the government, and people realise that this man is cheating.

Also Read | People determined to replace BRS govt with BJP in Telangana: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

What is Congress offering to the voters of Telangana in the upcoming assembly polls?

Congress is offering social justice to the people of the state. People are saying they no longer want a feudal government. They want Indiraamma Rajyam, which means land reforms, bank nationalisation, empowerment of the weaker sections, and land for the landless.

BRS claims its electoral performance is backed by the success of K Chandrashekhar Rao’s social sector schemes...

Take the pension scheme. In the combined state under Congress, the wife and husband both used to get the benefits. This government is giving it to only one person. Earlier, BPL families, apart from rice, used to get nine other essential commodities. Not anymore. Earlier, a girl who was nearing marriage age would get nearly Rs 2.5 lakh. Instead, they are giving only Rs. 1 lakh now. In a combined state, every farmer would get an interest-free crop loan of up to one lakh and up to three lakhs at a nominal interest rate. The government used

to pay more than Rs 5,000 in interest per acre.

How will the Congress reach out to minorities, as BRS is making a strong pitch?

The Congress is the only party that has never aligned with the BJP. BRS has been voting for them in parliament. In the future, if the BJP is short of numbers, he will jolly well come and support the BJP. Congress has never supported the BJP, and it will not in the future.

The BJP is making a strong pitch for the backward votes in Telangana. Etala Rajendra has been made campaign committee chief. This will not help the BJP in any way. The BJP is a party of the corporates and capitalists, while the BRS is a feudal party.

Is Y S Sharmila joining the Congress?

Some conversation is going on. In politics, one never knows what will happen. And anyone joining the Congress Party will definitely have an impact.

Will Congress have a CM face in Telangana?

Congress’ face is its agenda and ideology. Once the elections are over, democratically, they will call for a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party, and the high command will take the opinion of the MLAs and select the CM. This is an established procedure and practice.