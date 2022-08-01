The Tuesday Interview | This govt wants Opposition-mukt India, they want a dictatorship, says KC Venugopal

Parliament returned to some semblance of normalcy on Monday as a discussion on price rise took place in the Lok Sabha while two Bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha. Congress’ senior Rajya Sabha MP K C Venugopal spoke to DH’s Shemin Joy on the monsoon session and other political developments.

Parliament was disrupted for two weeks. Aren’t disruptions a bad strategy and a waste of time?

Parliament is a forum to raise people-centric issues. It is a place for debate and discussion to resolve issues concerning the common man. In Parliament, an accepted norm is that the Opposition should have its say while the government will have its way. From day one, we were raising the issue of price rise. In all-party meetings prior to the monsoon session, the entire Opposition had demanded a discussion on price rise. People's livelihoods are impacted due to the government's ill-founded policies like imposing GST on essential items. We wanted the government to understand the agony of the people and take measures to address it. But the government did not accede to our demand. They tried to avoid a discussion by saying that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was not well and that they could not have an immediate discussion. We told them that we were willing to listen to the reply of any other minister assigned by the Prime Minister, as the Cabinet has collective responsibility. They rejected our proposal, and that is why we had to protest.

Besides price rise, what are the other issues that need to be discussed?

The government is aggravating the situation. Unemployment rates are very high. The Agnipath military recruitment scheme has created a lot of anguish among the youth. We are hearing terrible news from the India-China border. Every day, we are hearing Opposition leaders are being targeted by misusing the ED, CBI and Income Tax Department. We are law-abiding citizens, we abide by the rule of law. But these actions should not be a targeted, partisan move against the Opposition. If these issues are not raised in Parliament, where else will we raise them?

What is your view on the suspension of 27 MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha?

Four Congress MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha for the entire session but now that has fortunately been revoked. In Rajya Sabha, 23 Opposition MPs were suspended for the remainder of the week. What is their crime? They had to protest because the government did not want a discussion on price rise. If they were ready for a debate, disruption would not have happened. Instead of addressing concerns, this government wants to remove MPs from Parliament. This government is trying to bulldoze everything. Is this a healthy democracy?

On every issue, you can see their arrogance. They do not believe in democracy. They do not want to listen to dissent. They don't want to see an opponent. Opposition strengthens democracy. These people believe in total autocracy. They do not believe in democracy.

Will Congress pursue the issue of the face-off between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha last week?

Soniaji did not want to take it further. She’s a good-hearted person. She clearly told us not to take the issue further and disrupt Parliament over it. The controversy over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks was a non-issue. The remarks were due to a slip of the tongue and Chowdhury clarified it. But the BJP wanted to corner Soniaji. They abused her when she asked them why she was being dragged into the issue when Chowdhury himself had apologised. You all saw the BJP ministers and MPs' reaction when Soniaji asked them this.

We have petitioned the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking action against the erring BJP MPs. The ball is now in the Speaker's court.

What is your view on the ED questioning Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, and the arrest of Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut now?

These are selective notices, selective arrests. The actions of a powerful investigating agency like the ED are showing that they are pawns in the government's hands to target political opponents. The unbiased character of the ED is being ruined by the Modi government.

Trinamool Congress has said it will abstain from voting in the vice presidential election, accusing Congress of not properly consulting them on the candidate. Will you appeal to Trinamool to vote for your candidate?

Certainly, we will appeal to them. They will have to change their decision as we all know the situation in the country. We need a broader understanding with the entire Opposition against the dictatorial Modi government. Our Constitution is under threat, and we need to safeguard it. That is why Congress is ready for any sacrifice. That is why we did not put forward a nominee. I hope the Trinamool will have a re-think and will vote for the joint Opposition candidate, Margaret Alva.

Congress is facing trouble in Jharkhand. What is your strategy to counter it?

We will fight it out. It is ironic that the ED is chasing the entire Opposition, but the money is flowing from somewhere else. Huge amounts of money were offered to MLAs in Goa and Jharkhand. We also know that money has been seized from MLAs. Where is this money coming from? Why is the ED not looking into that at all? The BJP is trying to make India Opposition-mukt as they want a clear dictatorship. The BJP should know people know and they are watching.

Will the Congress president election, scheduled between August 20 and September 20, be delayed?

It is on schedule. The party’s election authority is working on that.