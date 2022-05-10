They are fascist people, and I am sure some of them want to kill me: Jignesh Mevani

He shot to national fame after he took out the Dalit Asmita Yatra in 2016 in the wake of the flogging of Dalit youths for skinning a dead cow, 42-year- old Jignesh Mevani is again in the limelight after criminal cases against him. The Assam Police arrested him on April 21 on an FIR for a tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the second one was for allegedly assaulting a woman cop. After spending nearly ten days in police custody and jail, during which he finished reading tennis legend Andre Agassi's autobiography, Mevani's life seems to have changed with the Congress backing him to emerge as its star leader in the run-up to the Gujarat Assembly polls.

What has changed in the life of Jignesh Mevani in the last couple of weeks?

Well, nothing much, but there is momentum in my favour, and it's very heartening to see lots of people who came on the streets for me and agitated, protested, and demonstrated when the heat was nothing less than 45 degrees in Ahmedabad and various parts of Gujarat. And a similar kind of response was there, at least on social media, across India. So, there is a lot of excitement, energy, enthusiasm and anger for what the BJP has done. In one sense, life hasn't changed, but in another sense, this dimension is also there. Frankly speaking, this is an extremely dangerous sign for India and our democracy because a sitting MLA who is nationally recognised is treated like this...if he can be subjected to this torture, harassment and humiliation, one can imagine what could happen to ordinary citizens.

Does this seem to be a trend now?

Congress is in alliance with NCP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra; still, I don't subscribe to the sedition that happened to the Rana couple (MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana), nor can I subscribe or justify what's happening in Delhi (drama over the arrest of BJP leader Tajindar Bagga). But the episodes of Punjab and Delhi raise a fundamental question: what have you done with Jignesh? BJP has no right to utter a word because they have targeted a Gujarati journalist, Dhaval Patel, under sedition charges. They called Kanhaiya (Kumar) and Hardik (Patel) anti-nationals and booked them under sedition. When you have brazenly used this law against journalists, writers, poets, activists, human rights lawyers and leaders of the opposition, how can you expect mercy, even if it is not justified, from the other camp? The logic they (BJP) are trying to apply in this case can't stand, given what they have done to me. I firmly believe that what has ultimately supported the victim is the rule of law... What comes out from these episodes is vengeance and vendetta politics rather than doing something to uphold the constitution; that's not the case or attempt... Here the casualty is the constitution, the rule of law.

How has the Congress, which you are technically yet to join, supported you in this ordeal?

Not to bolster anyone and not because I am joining the party, Congress has been solidly with me. One of my team members gave a desperate call to Rahul Gandhi, waking him late in the night. He woke up and gave categorical instructions to top party leaders and spokespersons that we have to support Jignesh...people woke up in Gujarat, Assam and Delhi. Gujarat GPCC president (Jagdish Thakor) rushed to Ahmedabad railway station and then to the airport. Similarly, Assam Congress president Ripun Bora also woke up and gave instructions to keep the team along with lawyers and other logistics ready for me. There hasn't been a day when I was in jail when the party didn't demonstrate outside the police station or court. They have given a strong message to the party cadre that be it Jignesh or anyone, if BJP is targeting you or there is an unconstitutional attack on you, the party will be with you.

What happens to Jignesh Mevani, given your recent limelight and upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls. Are you eyeing any particular role in the party?

I am genuinely not desperate for any particular post or designation though I understand its importance because in mainstream political parties you are taken seriously only when you hold a specific position. This is something I don't know much about, which is not my strong desire, nor I am good at asking. My focus is on issues. I want RG (Rahul Gandhi) and party leaders to define my role.

How do you see yourself as a leader? Do you think Congress is projecting you as a Dalit leader?

Congress is not portraying me as a Dalit leader but as an MLA. And, as an MLA, you win with the votes of everyone. Dalits have been my core voters, my core supporters, and even most of the people who came to support me are Dalits, but my consciousness is beyond caste. If I am asked how I would like to present myself, my answer is as a modern-day homosapien, that's all. I have nothing to do with caste, sub-caste, religion, or region. I am beyond it. I feel the same pain for a Dalit or a black or a worker being exploited in Brazil. It is because of my ideological orientation...because of (B R) Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, and some reading of the left that I became a global citizen. I am not just a Dalit leader.

Gujarat is going to assembly polls. How do you see it spanning out for Congress?

Congress, without being very vocal, since there is a lot of media attack and critics constantly putting pressure, the psychological setbacks in recent state Assembly polls, is shaping itself organisationally, taking care of booth management, trying to fight and raise voices. Congress has become more conscious and started work without publicising it.

What is your role going to be in the scheme of things?

I am in for any role. I have a stature. I am a known, recognised and established leader of Gujarat. I will be campaigning all across Gujarat. Party will have a role for me. As far as I am concerned, I want to focus on Dalit, Muslim and tribal contractual workers, among others, as they are really suffering. The Congress party genuinely wants to regularise them.

Do you see any chance of Congress winning?

Why not? If we go all out...if we really fight it out, and if we become one, there is definitely a chance. BJP is on a weak footing, which is why they changed the entire cabinet, including the chief minister. They don't have a face that has mass appeal.

But they have Prime Minister Modi.

Yes, but now people are saying that every time they (BJP) take away votes by showing his (Modi) picture. BJP doesn't have anyone back here in Gujarat. That perception is also there among the masses. If Congress fights with all its might and wholeheartedly, which it wants, and promotes faces like Anant (Patel), then the game is on.

AAP is emerging and may cut into Congress' votes?

AAP genuinely does not have much of a base. They don't have an organisational setup at the moment. They don't have committees, people on booths level. It is not like Punjab, where they have been trying for almost a decade. The party lacks leaders who are senior and mature.

What is the status of Hardik Patel in Congress?

He is upset with some of the party leaders, but he will be on board for sure. I will have a dialogue with him. I am hopeful and convinced that by showing his grievance constantly, he wants to resolve it. I don't think this is the first time he has done it. He is a mainstream guy who knows what he is doing.

Will Jignesh Mevani keep attacking the PM like the way it landed him in jail? Are you scared of jails?

I have been tweeting similar kinds of tweets, and, therefore, I wouldn't know which tweet they will choose to make a case against me. Getting afraid of jail is something not in my control. They are absolutely fascist people, and I am pretty sure some of them want to kill me. I am saying this on record. RSS people, if they want to kill Gauri Lankesh and Dabholkar, Pansare, Kalburgi, who didn't have as much impact as I have. If they had a solid ideological foundation and were spreading ideological content solidly while being in the mainstream, that job I have also done. If Abhinav Bharat and Sanatan Sanstha were upset with them, to what extent they could be upset with me because I am targeting Mohan Bhagwat, Modi and Manusmriti. In Rajasthan alone, 2.5 lakh Dalits pledged in 2018 never to enter RSS shakhas and vote for the BJP. How offended they must be from me. There is no way out for me. I must and have to fight.

So, there is no question of joining the BJP?

Why are you spoiling our relationship...(Mevani laughs). No chance at all. I better quit public life and do something else.