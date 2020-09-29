They are insulting farmers: PM Modi on Opposition

Addressing the contentious farm laws while inaugrating a development project in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, PM Modi said, "Those opposing farm reform bills don't want farmers to have the freedom of selling their produce in the open market."

"They are insulting the farmers by setting fire to the machines and equipment that is worshipped by them. For years, they said that they will implement MSP but they never did. This was done by our govt as per the recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission," he added referring to the torching of a tractor by the Youth Congress workers at India Gate on Monday.

The Prime Minister also said, "For years these people (opposition) didn't do anything to empower our security forces. Air Force kept asking for Rafale but they never listened to them. When our govt signed a contract with France Govt for Rafale aircraft they started having a problem."

The Congress and several other opposition parties have been protesting three farm sector laws enacted by the Narendra Modi government, alleging these are "anti-farmer measures" and will "destroy" the agriculture sector.

The government has, however, asserted that the new laws will free farmers from the clutches of middlemen and allow them to sell their produce anywhere they want at a remunerative price.