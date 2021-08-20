'They meet every other day': BJP dismisses Oppn unity

'They meet every other day': BJP dismisses Opposition unity

He said the opposition had come together even in 2018, when Gandhi, BSP chief Mayawati and other leaders shared the stage

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 20 2021, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 22:43 ist
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. Credit: PTI File Photo

BJP on Friday was dismissive about the meeting of opposition leaders convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi to chart a joint action plan to take on the Modi government.

"Congress and some opposition leaders meet every other day over breakfast and lunch. What is there to debate?" BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Also read: Opposition parties to organise joint protests across country between September 20-30

He said the opposition had come together even in 2018, when Gandhi, BSP chief Mayawati and other leaders shared the stage.

"We all know what was the result," Patra said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sonia Gandhi
BJP
Congress
India News
Indian Politics
Sambit Patra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Guns, drugs and Taliban: Afghanistan's heroin problem

Guns, drugs and Taliban: Afghanistan's heroin problem

Vrindavan widows send 251 handmade rakhis to PM Modi

Vrindavan widows send 251 handmade rakhis to PM Modi

'Afghan cricket team in high spirits, back to training'

'Afghan cricket team in high spirits, back to training'

Klopp relishing prospect of return to full Anfield

Klopp relishing prospect of return to full Anfield

In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world

In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world

Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?

Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?

 