'They meet every other day': BJP dismisses Opposition unity

BJP on Friday was dismissive about the meeting of opposition leaders convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi to chart a joint action plan to take on the Modi government.

"Congress and some opposition leaders meet every other day over breakfast and lunch. What is there to debate?" BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

He said the opposition had come together even in 2018, when Gandhi, BSP chief Mayawati and other leaders shared the stage.

"We all know what was the result," Patra said.