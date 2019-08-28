Third-degree torture won't help in curbing crimes: Shah

The age-old strategy of third-degree torture of suspects will not help in curbing crimes and police should rather look up to forensic evidence to solve it, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 49th Raising Day event of the government think-tank Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) here, he said a complete transformation of mindset is "essential" and only a "citizen-friendly, responsive, forward-looking and accountable" force would lead the way in positioning India in top-3 global economies.

Emphasising the importance of institutionalising efficient systems and best policing practices which will be embedded among all law enforcement officials, he said every officer from a constable to a Director General of Police should have clarity about their roles. This can only be achieved through meticulous training, he said.

Shah was of the view that there is a need for old systems to adapt to changing times and policing techniques to be revamped to meet the needs of the day.

"The time of third-degree torture is over. Mere reliance on phone tapping alone would not work. Police should stay a step ahead of crime and criminal-minded people," he said.

Government is thinking of making forensic evidence essential in all criminal cases where the quantum of punishment is seven years or more, he said.

"The prosecution ratio is very pitiful in the true sense. It cannot go like this in these times. This needs to be corrected and this can only be corrected when a probe is supported by forensic evidence... Forensic science has a very significant role in the investigation, prosecution, and conviction of the criminal. Therefore, there is a need to set up Forensic Science University so that the demand and supply gap between the forensic professionals is bridged," he said.