'This is Modi’s guarantee': PM says India will become third-largest economy in BJP's third term

Asserting that the BJP will return to power in 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India will be one of the top three economies of the world during his third term in office.

“On the basis of our track record, in the third term of our government, India will become the world’s third-largest economy. This is Modi’s guarantee,” Modi said while inaugurating the revamped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex at Pragati Maidan in the capital. The revamped building has been renamed ‘Bharat Mandapam’.

“I also want to assure the people of this country that after 2024, India’s development journey will be expedited,” Modi said, adding that at the start of the first term of the Modi government, India’s economy was at the tenth spot but reached the fifth spot by the second term.

Modi’s assertion came just hours after an opposition-sponsored motion of no confidence in the union council of ministers was admitted in the Lok Sabha. The Modi government completed nine years in office in May this year, and will be facing the electorate again in the summer of 2024.

Modi said that under his government, 13.5 crore people have come out of poverty in the last five years. “International agencies are also saying that extreme poverty in India is on the verge of ending. This shows that the decisions and policies that have been made in the last 9 years, are taking the country in the right direction,” he said.

Taking an aim at the Opposition, Modi said that a facility like the Bharat Mandapam should have been made decades ago. “Some negative people tried their best to stop the work of Bharat Mandapam. They went to court. But where there is truth, there is God,” he said. “Some people have the habit to create obstacles in every good work. During the work of ‘Kartavya Path’, questions were raised in courts. But now they are praising it.”