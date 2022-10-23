This is ‘utsav priya sarkar’, says Uddhav of Shinde govt

Lashing out at the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, Shiv Sena President and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the current dispensation is a ‘utsav priya sarkar’ and is ignoring the issues of the common people.

“…yes ‘utsav’ (festivals) are necessary…but this is a ‘utsav priya sarkar’, they just love festivals….but at the same time the government must not ignore the issues and problems of the common people,” Thackeray said in Aurangabad as he toured rain and flood-affected regions.

This was Thackeray’s first visit outside Mumbai after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was toppled pushing the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance to the opposition benches.

"It's okay that you betrayed Shiv Sena, it's okay that you betrayed me...please do not betray the farmers," he said.

Thackeray’s statement is a criticism of Shinde and Fadnavis who had attended a series of events during Janmashtami-Dahi Handi, Ganeshutsav, and Navratri-Durga Puja and are continuing to do so in the ongoing Diwali festival.

“Those who left their own home…the home that gave them all..what can you expect from them... what they would realise about the problems of the common people, farmers,” Thackeray said of the rebel Shiv Sena-faction headed by Shinde.

He said that when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power, there were Covid-triggered lockdowns. “For for agricultural fields, there was no lockdown…the farmers kept the economy running,” said Thackeray.

During the visit, Thackeray was accompanied by Leader of Opposition in Council Ambadas Danve, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP Vinayak Raut and former Aurangabad MP Chandrakant Khaire among others.

Thackeray said that the government must declare a “wet drought” to provide relief to the farmers, who have been affected badly. “There is wet drought…..but the government suffers from drought of compassion,” he said and demanded that immediate relief of Rs 50,000 per hectare needs to be declared. “Lets fight it…don’t even think of suicide,” he said.

On allegations that his visit was of few minutes and was a damage-control exercise because of the impact that the party had suffered in Marathwada, he said: "Let's keep politics aside....also people who have betrayed homes have no right to criticise."