This minister is the richest in Arvind Kejriwal's AAP with assets worth Rs 46.07 crore: ADR

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 18 2020, 08:08am ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2020, 09:02am ist
Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Kailash Gahlot takes charge of his office as a Delhi cabinet minister at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot is the richest minister in the AAP government, according to a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Monday.

In a statement, the NGO said, Delhi Election Watch and ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all the seven-party leaders including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

According to the statement, the minister with the lowest declared total assets is Gopal Rai with assets worth Rs 90.01 lakh.

"The minister with the highest declared total assets is Kailash Gahlot from Najafgarh constituency with assets worth Rs 46.07 crore," it stated.

The report by ADR comes on the day Kejriwal and his six ministers took charge after the formation of the new AAP government.

Chief Minister Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues took charge of their respective offices on Monday and asserted that they would work to fulfil the promises made in the "guarantee card", released during the poll campaign, including reduction in pollution and expansion of metro network.

Members of his Cabinet are -- Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Imran Hussain, Gopal Rai and Kailash Gahlot. 

