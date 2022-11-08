This SP bastion may witness electoral clash between Mulayam clan members

The electoral contest in the Samajwadi Party (SP) bastion of Mainpuri, where a by-poll would be held following the death of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was an MP from there, appears to be turning into a battle between members of the Mulayam's political clan albeit from rival political parties.

According to the sources, the names of prospective candidates from Mainpuri doing the rounds BJP, which has signalled that it will go all out to wrest this SP bastion, also includes Aparna Yadav, who is the wife of Prateek Yadav, Mulayam's son from his second wife. Aparna had joined the BJP days before the March assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The SP has already made it clear that its candidate from the Mainpuri LS seat will be a member of the Mulayam's political clan and the names doing the rounds in the SP camp includes SP president Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, Mulayam's grandson Tej Pratap Yadav among others.

''We have not yet finalised the name of our candidate from Mainpuri.....there are many candidates who are in the race and all of them are capable enough to make it difficult for the SP,'' said a senior UP BJP leader while speaking to DH here on Tuesday.

The saffron party leader neither refuted nor confirmed speculations about Aparna Yadav's possible candidature from the seat. ''It is up to the party leadership,'' he remarked when pressed on this count. Sources in the BJP, however, said that Aparna was among the probable candidates.

SP leaders here admitted that the contest in Mainpuri could be 'tough' if Aparna was fielded from the seat. ''There is no doubt that Netaji (Mulayam) was the most popular leader in Mainpuri and the electorate, setting aside caste and community differences, will vote for anyone from Mulayam's family...if both the main contestants are from Mulayam's family then it may turn out to be a tough fight for us,'' said a senior SP leader here.

Of the five assembly constituencies in the Mainpuri LS seat, SP had three and the BJP had two seats.

The Mainpuri contest was a prestige battle for Akhilesh, especially after his party lost the Azamgarh LS seat vacated by himself to the BJP recently. ''A defeat in Mainpuri may prove to be a huge setback for Akhilesh and his leadership may be challenged by the likes of Shivpal Singh Yadav, his estranged uncle, and others,'' the SP leader added. Bypoll on the seat would be held on December 5.