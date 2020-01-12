Those creating horror show on CAA given supari: Naqvi

Stressing that the government was firm on the amended Citizenship Act and there was no going back on it, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday alleged that those creating confusion and a "horror show" on the issue had been given a "supari" (contract) to mislead the people.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating a 'Hunar Haat' here, the senior BJP leader said that the CAA would not take away the citizenship of any Indian and the law was to provide citizenship for harassed and persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

"We want to make it clear that those who are misleading any section of society on the CAA are in a way the enemies of country's unity and harmony. They are the biggest enemies of the nation's minorities and particularly enemies of Indian Muslims… they are working as part of a conspiracy. This horror show has to stop," he said.

The minority affairs minister said the government was not going to make any changes in the law. "Those who are opposing it through the 'horror show' need to understand clearly that there is no rethinking this," he said.

"I also want to assure the Indian Muslims that their socioeconomic, religious, constitutional rights and also those of every Indian are absolutely safe and secure...Not a single Indian citizen will be affected by the CAA," the minister said, adding India is the safest country for minorities.

Naqvi said those people who are creating confusion and "horror show" over the issue are trying to mislead people and they have been given "supari" to mislead the society through some "powers from somewhere".

"They are misleading people by spreading rumours that citizenship will be taken away," he said, asserting that nobody's citizenship is under threat, including of Indian Muslims.

"India has been safe for Indian Muslims and it gives guarantee of their prosperity," he said.

He said Indian Muslims are citizens of the country who will continue to stay here and they have made equal contribution like others in building the country.

"But, unfortunately, a gang involved in spreading rumours and misinformation has been trying to gain political mileage on the CAA issue by misleading a large section of society which has now totally failed," he said.

He said the game of snakes and ladders was played on the CAA issue but the ladder has now broken.

He claimed some political parties are creating confusion as part of a "big conspiracy and on the basis of lies".

"It is unconstitutional and impossible that any state assembly supersedes a law passed by Parliament," he said on the issue of the Kerala Assembly passing a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the citizenship act.

Responding to a query on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's stand on the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Naqvi said those who are "unaware" of the Constitution talk that way.

Any laws passed by Parliament have to be implemented by all states and in all parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

"Is West Bengal a part of Hindustan or something else? Mamata Banerjee has to read the history and the Constitution," he said.

According to him, a competition was going on among the gangsters involved in misleading the country on who among them was the leader in misguiding the nation.

Reacting to a query, he said the CAA was passed after detailed discussions and after taking suggestions from stakeholders, including from the joint select parliamentary committee that comprised representatives of all political parties which submitted a report and made recommendations on the bill.

"Those who supported the citizenship law in Parliament are now opposing it. Which means it is purely a 'horror show' to create confusion among a particular section of the society. Any suggestions in this regard were already given and there will be no changes," he said.

Reacting to another query, Naqvi said if Muslims from any other country want Indian citizenship, then they are eligible to apply under the citizenship law of 1955 and he pointed out that in the last five years the government has given citizenship to around 600 people, including Muslims.

"Indian Muslims are staying in the country with 'majbooti' (strength) and not 'majboori' (helplessness)," he said.

On the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the minister said no process was underway for implementing NRC in the country, except for Assam.

On the ongoing protests on the CAA, Naqvi said, "I feel our students and youths are not anti-national...they are not anarchists. If some vested interests are able to mislead them then it is our duty and responsibility to expose them and also to give the correct position (of CAA) that we have been doing. The confusion and the conspiracy is now getting reduced." Through seminars, public awareness programmes, the government was reaching out to people on the issue, Naqvi added. The Union Minister said currently 'Hunar Haat' is going on in Lucknow and Hyderabad and the government will organise more than 100 'Hunar Haats' in the next five years, which seek to provide employment opportunities and market exposure to artisans, craftsmen and traditional culinary experts.