Those vaccinated are 'Baahubali': PM Modi

The Prime Minister also urged MPs and Opposition to ask difficult and sharp questions

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 19 2021, 10:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 11:01 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Addressing media ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called vaccinated Indians 'Baahubalis.'

Modi said that the Covid-19 vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms) and those who take it have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against Covid-19.

"Over 40 crore people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against Covid. It's being taken forward. The pandemic has gripped the entire world. So we want  meaningful discussions in the Parliament over it," he said.

The Prime Minister also urged MPs and Opposition to ask difficult and sharp questions and allow the government the government to respond in a discliplined manner

More to follow...

