Those vaccinated are 'Baahubali': PM Modi

Addressing media ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called vaccinated Indians 'Baahubalis.'
Modi said that the Covid-19 vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms) and those who take it have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against Covid-19.
"Over 40 crore people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against Covid. It's being taken forward. The pandemic has gripped the entire world. So we want meaningful discussions in the Parliament over it," he said.
The Prime Minister also urged MPs and Opposition to ask difficult and sharp questions and allow the government the government to respond in a discliplined manner
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 19, 2021
More to follow...
