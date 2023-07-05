Those using my photo have nothing else: Sharad Pawar

Those who are using my photo know they have nothing else: Sharad Pawar on nephew Ajit

The 83-year-old Pawar criticised his nephew for going with the BJP for power, despite PM Narendra Modi calling NCP a corrupt party.

DH News Service, Mumbai
DH News Service, Mumbai,
  • Jul 05 2023, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 17:52 ist
NCP chief Sharad Pawar addresses party workers during the party meeting at Y B Chavan centre, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday objected to his big photo adorning the stage at a parallel meeting of the party convened by his nephew Ajit Pawar, and said those using his image are aware that they have nothing else.

Addressing a meeting at Chavan Centre in south Mumbai, where around a dozen of 53 NCP MLAs were present, 83-year-old Pawar criticised his nephew for going with the BJP for power, despite PM Narendra Modi calling NCP a corrupt party.

Also Read | 'You are 82-83 already': Ajit Pawar asks 'stubborn' uncle to retire

On Ajit Pawar-led faction approaching Election Commission and staking claim to the party symbol, the veteran politician assured his supporters that he won’t allow anyone to snatch the party symbol.

“Just a few days ago, they (Ajit Pawar) derided chief minister Eknath Shinde, saying they haven’t seen such a CM in all these years, but today they have joined him,” Sharad Pawar said. Recalling his connect with the masses when he set up NCP in 1999, Pawar said, “today we may not be in power, but we are in people’s hearts.”

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Sharad Pawar
Ajit Pawar
NCP
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

Dingley now 1st woman to manage pro English men's team

Dingley now 1st woman to manage pro English men's team

Everyone’s chasing Swiatek, Sabalenka, Rybakina

Everyone’s chasing Swiatek, Sabalenka, Rybakina

Earth keeps breaking temp records due to global warming

Earth keeps breaking temp records due to global warming

 