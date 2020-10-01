Those who backed Kangana should speak up for Hathras victim: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said those who attacked his party for demolition at actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow should now demand justice for the Hathras rape-and-murder victim.

He also criticized the alleged rough treatment meted out by the police to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when he was on his way to meet the victim's family at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

"Those who took a stand against us over the demolition of illegal construction done by an actress should demand justice for the Hathras victim," Raut told reporters here.

His party had come under fire after the Sena- controlled Mumbai civic body pulled down alleged illegal alterations at Ranaut's bungalow her following her public spat with Raut.

Commenting on alleged "man-handling" faced by Rahul Gandhi, Raut said the purpose of this high-handedness was "to ensure that the cries for justiceof a poor girl and her family should not reach the world".

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and around 150 party workers were briefly detained in Greater Noida on Thursday for alleged violation of prohibitory orders while walking towards Hathras to meet the Dalit rape victim's family.

Rahul Gandhi also fell down in the scuffle after police tried to stop him and his supporters from proceeding on the Yamuna Expressway near the Jewar toll plaza.