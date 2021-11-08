Those who made Kairana Hindus migrate have themselves migrated now: Yogi

Those who made Kairana Hindus leave have left now: Yogi

The 'exodus of Hindu families' from Kairana was a big issue in the 2017 Assembly elections

  Nov 08 2021, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 16:03 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Kairana in Shamli district on Monday and assured the people that under his regime, those who had forced the people to migrate in 2016, have themselves migrated out of the state.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stones of a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) battalion camp, and also for other projects during his visit.

He met a group of people who had left Kairana in 2016 and later returned. This was his first visit to the town after becoming the Chief Minister in 2017.

"Between 2014 and 2016, several Hindu families in Kairana had migrated due to threats of extortion from another community. However, in my regime, those who forced you to leave Kairana, have now left the place because they know that they will have to pay dearly for their misdeeds," he said.

The National Human Rights Commission had issued a notice to the then Uttar Pradesh government, led by Akhilesh Yadav, regarding the migration from Kairana. The exodus of Hindu families from Kairana was a big issue in the 2017 Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister's meeting with these families ahead of the assembly elections scheduled early next year assumes political significance.

Yogi Adityanath also listed the various welfare schemes of the centre and state government that are designed to benefit the poor.

