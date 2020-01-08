Thousands of protestors gather at Jagat Circle

Thousands of people gathered at Jagat Circle In Kalaburagi city of Karnataka and staged a protest against the alleged anti-labour policies of the Union government. Except for market areas like Super market and Ganj, life is otherwise normal in the City.

Bus and vehicular movement is normal in the City. Schools and colleges are functioning as scheduled. Barring Sindhanur in Raichur district and an area of Kalaburagi City, the strike evoked a lukewarm response in Yadgir, Bidar, Vijayapura and Koppal districts.

The activists affiliated to various trade unions and leaders of left parties took out a mammoth rally from Ganj to Jagat Circle, expressing their anger at the Union government for its alleged anti-labour policies and decisions.