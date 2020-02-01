Tihar jail inmate, who tried to commit suicide, dies in hospital

A 25-year-old man, who tried to commit suicide inside the Tihar Jail, died at a hospital on Friday, officials said.

The victim has been identified as Rajesh. He was convicted in a POSCO Act case, a senior jail official said.

He tried to commit suicide by hanging himself in the toilet around 3 pm on Wednesday, the officials said.

He was immediately brought down by the warden and other inmates and rushed to the DDU hospital. On Friday around 11.45 am, he died, they added.