Time running out for Mamata Banerjee's government, claims Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, on Saturday, slammed the Trinamool leadership in West Bengal and claimed that the time for the Mamata Banerjee-led government is running out, slowly. Thakur’s statement adds to earlier comments by BJP’s regional leaders, who claimed that the Trinamool government will not last longer than five to six months.

Thakur said that over 57 people were killed during the recently concluded rural polls in West Bengal, and a game – for acquiring power through violent means – was played in the state. The minister blamed the chief minister for the state’s law and order situation.

“But, the people of West Bengal have given a befitting reply. The BJP has won more than double the seats compared to last time (in the panchayat elections). This shows that Mamata Banerjee’s time is going to be up, slowly… The Lotus blooms on the ballot. BJP is winning the support of the people,” he said.

Also Read | Newly elected TMC panchayat member shot dead in Bengal

Thakur, speaking about the delegation of Opposition members that made a visit to Manipur, questioned whether the Congress and representatives of other opposition parties will visit Bengal. He said that crimes against women and killings took place in West Bengal during the polls.

“My question is to the Congress MP from West Bengal and the party’s leader in Lok Sabha, whether he will bring along the other members of the alliance to his own state,” Thakur asked, and added Rajasthan as another point of reference where atrocities against women were reported. “If you don’t want Parliament to function, nor intend to attend the same, then you must come to Bengal after visiting Manipur, and must visit Rajasthan thereafter,” he added.

Senior Trinamool Minister Shashi Panja took a jibe at the Union minister for a controversial remark made by him in the past. “Why is he visiting Kolkata? Why is he visiting Bengal? Why are they not going to Manipur?” Panja questioned.

Panja said that the Prime Minister and Union ministers are silent on the Manipur issue. “They are the ones who made some astrological predictions, that they would overthrow this democratically elected government in Bengal, that they would impose President’s rule in Bengal… But, Manipur has to be debated… get rid of these theatrics… devote yourself to Manipur,” she said.