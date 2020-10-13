Opinion poll predicts NDA victory in Bihar elections

Times Now-CVoter opinion poll predicts NDA victory in Bihar Assembly elections

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 13 2020, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 11:24 ist
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Credit: PTI Photo

Ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Times Now-CVoter opinion poll has revealed that over 50 per cent of the people are satisfied with PM Modi's performance. It has predicted poll victory for the NDA. 

Bihar goes to poll in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7.

The results will be declared on November 10.

The poll battle will witness a contest between the BJP-Janata Dal(U)-Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) alliance against the Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) besides others.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Nitish Kumar
JD(U)

What's Brewing

Hunt for Covid-19 antibodies: All you need to know

Hunt for Covid-19 antibodies: All you need to know

Lab-miniproteins could block Covid from infecting cells

Lab-miniproteins could block Covid from infecting cells

DH Toon | Mumbai sees power outage due to grid failure

DH Toon | Mumbai sees power outage due to grid failure

The Lead: Dr Rajesh Parikh on his book about Covid-19

The Lead: Dr Rajesh Parikh on his book about Covid-19

Google Meet now allows teachers to create breakout room

Google Meet now allows teachers to create breakout room

 