Times Now-CVoter opinion poll predicts NDA victory in Bihar Assembly elections

Ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Times Now-CVoter opinion poll has revealed that over 50 per cent of the people are satisfied with PM Modi's performance. It has predicted poll victory for the NDA.

Bihar goes to poll in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7.

The results will be declared on November 10.

The poll battle will witness a contest between the BJP-Janata Dal(U)-Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) alliance against the Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) besides others.

More to follow...