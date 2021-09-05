TMC announces candidates for polls in three assembly constituencies

The All India Trinamool Congress has announced the list of candidates for polls in three assembly constituencies to be held on September 30, 2021 in the state of West Bengal.
Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will contest from Bhabanipur, Jakir Hossain has been fielded from Jangipur and Amirul Islam will fight from Samserganj.
The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is pleased to announce the following list of candidates for polls/by-poll scheduled in 3 assembly constituencies on 30th September 2021 in the state of West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/KdShB8gJqv
— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 5, 2021
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
How female octopuses thwart male harassment
From rescues to romance: Top moments at Paralympics
Why the phoney generational wars need to end
A salute to teachers
When water lilies laid the seeds for tourism
Why Afghan women's protections vanished overnight
Covid: Teachers, students scramble to cover lost ground
Ecologically smart cities
A new ‘Star Wars’ in the offing?