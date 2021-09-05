TMC announces candidates for upcoming polls

TMC announces candidates for polls in three assembly constituencies

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 05 2021, 18:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2021, 18:36 ist
Mamata Banerjee file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

The All India Trinamool Congress has announced the list of candidates for polls in three assembly constituencies to be held on September 30, 2021 in the state of West Bengal.

Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will contest from Bhabanipur, Jakir Hossain has been fielded from Jangipur and Amirul Islam will fight from Samserganj.

 

TMC
Election
West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee

