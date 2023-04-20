TMC announces mass outreach before state panchayat poll

TMC announces new mass outreach programme ahead of Bengal panchayat polls

The programme, named 'Trinamooley Nabajowar' (new wave in Trinamool), will begin on April 25 and would continue for two months

PTI
Kolkata,
  Apr 20 2023, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 18:56 ist
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Thursday announced a new mass outreach programme with an eye on the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal.

The programme, named 'Trinamooley Nabajowar' (new wave in Trinamool), will begin on April 25 and would continue for two months, senior party leader Abhishek Banerjee said.

As a part of the programme, people will be deciding TMC candidates for the panchayat polls, he said.

