TMC counters PM Modi's 'double engine govt' pitch in Goa

To counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call for the continuation of the “Double Engine Government” in Goa, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) coined “Double Engine Disaster” as the tagline of its campaign against the ruling BJP in the coastal state.

The TMC on Monday published a “charge-sheet” against the BJP governments in Goa and the Centre, alleging that both were disastrous for the people of the coastal state. The party published the “charge-sheet” ahead of its supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Panaji on Thursday.

The party alleged on Twitter that although the local authorities had a few days back given it the go-ahead to release the “charge-sheet” at Azad Maidan in Panaji, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s government in Goa on Monday had withdrawn the permission citing concerns over law and order situation in the State.

“This is unacceptable and blatant misuse of power,” the party stated, adding that the BJP government in Goa had already been rattled by the love that the people of the state had for the TMC and its supremo Mamata Banerjee.

The TMC leaders, however, held a low-key event to release the “charge-sheet”, setting the tone of its campaign for the assembly elections to oust the BJP government in the State, where the assembly elections would be held in February-March next year.

Banerjee, herself, will formally launch her party’s campaign in Goa during a visit to the coastal state next Thursday.

Modi recently called upon the Goans to ensure the continuation of “double engine” government in the coastal state for sustained development. He was obviously referring to the BJP governments both in Goa and in the Centre. He indicated that if the same party remained in power in Goa and in the Centre, Sawant Government’s programmes like “Swayampurna Goa” would continue to generate jobs and self-employment opportunities for the people of the state.

Luizinho Faleiro, a former Chief Minister of Goa, and TMC MPs - Saugata Ray and Mahua Moitra - released the charge sheet against the BJP Government in Goa.

“(The) ‘People’s Chargesheet’ spells out all the sufferings that people of Goa have been put through – from economic distress, infrastructural mismanagement, environmental destruction, out-of-control law and order to worsening healthcare and education and social injustice,” tweeted Faleiro, who quit the Congress and joined the TMC a few weeks back and was appointed as one of its national vice-presidents recently.

The charge sheet held the BJP governments both in the State and the Centre for growing unemployment in Goa. It alleged that the Goans could no longer afford to own a home in Goa. It also accused the state and the union governments of betraying the fishermen and the farmers.

