TMC keen on peaceful civic polls after 2018 debacle

Learning its lessons from the last panchayat elections held in 2018 where its cadres allegedly indulged in excessive violence the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has instructed its workers not to react to any provocations in the upcoming municipal elections.

TMC’s use of muscle power in the rural polls is considered to be one of the main reasons behind BJP’s success in the Lok Sabha elections in Bengal as the rural voters sought to teach the ruling party in the state lesson. More than a dozen persons fell victim to electoral violence in the state during the panchayat elections. Elections to 108 municipalities covering nearly 60% area of the state is expected to be held in mid- April. It is being considered as the “semi-final” to the 2021 Assembly elections.

TMC sources revealed that at a recent meeting with party councilors Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee and poll strategist Prashant Kishor urged party councilors not to get provoked during the municipal elections.

“The councilors were told not to react to any kind of provocation which may cost the party during the civic polls. They were also told that the party cadres should not do anything which will malign Trinamool’s image and damage its prospects in the 2021 Assembly elections,” said the TMC leader.

The councilors were also asked to avoid a display of excessive luxury and reach out to the people. The TMC leadership made it clear to them that performance will be the only criterion for getting a ticket in the municipal elections and without it, no lobbying will be of any help.

The state government is also keen on making the municipal elections peaceful. Sources in the state secretariat revealed that Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha has instructed the state administration in this regard.

The State Election Commission has instructed district magistrates to make a map of sensitive booths in the poll-bound municipalities. The Commission laid special emphasis on video graphing of polling and counting of votes. They were also asked to set up one model booth in every municipality.