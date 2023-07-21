TMC leader Derek O'Brien writes to VP Jagdeep Dhankhar over expungement of Manipur speech

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien on Friday shot off a letter to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar protesting against the expungement of certain remarks by him made in the Upper House while demanding the presence and statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue.

O’Brien also raised the issue in Rajya Sabha on Friday through a Point of Order asking how his reference seeking the Prime Minister’s presence and demand for his statement were removed from the official records of Parliament.

In his letter demanding restoration of his speech in full, O’Brien said the point of order made by him was an attempt as the leader of one of the largest Opposition parties to “duly and rightfully” question the Prime Minister and the government about the “alarming and distressful” law and order situation in Manipur.

“The Point of Order made by me and the questions asked therein were within the true essence of democracy and anything but ‘unparliamentary’. I had simply asked for the Prime Minister to speak on Manipur in Parliament,” he said.

Referring to the Lok Sabha Secretariat releasing a booklet listing down words and expressions like ashamed, abused, betrayed and corrupt among others, he said a close perusal makes it apparent that recent additions to this list are replete with words that have been explicitly used in recent years by the Opposition to describe the Union government.

“The act of words used to criticise the government in power as anti-union or unparliamentary is a blatant attempt at muzzling the Opposition. The problem is not that the constitution does not guarantee free speech, but that it is easy to silence free speech because of a combination of overbroad laws like this one,” he said.