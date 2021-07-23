TMC leader Santanu Sen suspended from RS for rest of Monsoon Session

Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen, who tore papers of IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, was suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the Monsoon Session on Friday.

Sen on Thursday snatched and tore the statement on Pegasus which Vaishnaw was reading.

Get all the updates of the Monsoon Session here

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan moved the motion to suspend Sen amid protest from Trinamool MPs and others in the Opposition.

TMC MPs Derek O’Brien and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said that the concerned member should have been given an opportunity to speak.

Sen did not leave the House prompting at least three adjournments.

By convention, sources said that no business is transacted in Rajya Sabha if a suspended member is present in the House. "Hence repeated adjournments took place, as Sen continued to be in the House, they added.