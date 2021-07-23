Monsoon Session: TMC's Santanu Sen suspended from RS

TMC leader Santanu Sen suspended from RS for rest of Monsoon Session

Sen had snatched the papers from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday as the latter began talking about the Pegasus row.

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 23 2021, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 13:06 ist
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen, who tore papers of IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, was suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the Monsoon Session on Friday.

Sen on Thursday snatched and tore the statement on Pegasus which Vaishnaw was reading.

Get all the updates of the Monsoon Session here

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan moved the motion to suspend Sen amid protest from Trinamool MPs and others in the Opposition.

TMC MPs Derek O’Brien and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said that the concerned member should have been given an opportunity to speak.

Sen did not leave the House prompting at least three adjournments.

By convention, sources said that no business is transacted in Rajya Sabha if a suspended member is present in the House. "Hence repeated adjournments took place, as Sen continued to be in the House, they added.

Monsoon Session
Rajya Sabha
Pegasus
Indian Politics
Ashwini Vaishnaw

