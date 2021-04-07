TMC leaders swindled Central funds: Yogi Adityanath

Kolkata, DHNS: Launching a two-pronged attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said she deprived the people of the state for 10 years by not implementing Central schemes and her party has swindled aids from the Centre.

“Mamata didi has deprived the people of West Bengal for 10 years by not implementing the welfare schemes of the Centre. Moreover, the TMC leaders swindled everything sent by the Centre whether its fund or aids,” said Yogi. He addressed back to back rallies in Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling district.

Cautioning TMC leaders, Adityanath said after coming to power in Bengal, the BJP government will recover every paisa and use it for development work.

He further alleged that the TMC government was aloof to the plight of tea garden workers. Adityanath said while in other states the daily wage of tea garden workers is Rs 350 along with land rights but in Bengal, it is not even Rs 200.

“The BJP will ensure the development of the tea garden workers and the Gorkha community living in the region,” said Adityanath.

He also said a “double engine government” which will work hand in hand with the Centre was the need of the hour for Bengal’s development.

“Didi has not allowed the benefits of Central schemes from reaching the people. For BJP it was not just about coming to power in Bengal but to create ‘Sonar Bangla’ (golden Bengal),” said Adityanath.

Wondering why the TMC supremo gets annoyed with slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’, he said: “Those who have spoken against Lord Ram have suffered from failures. Didi will face a similar fate.”

He said more than 130 BJP workers were killed in Bengal by TMC goons adding that after the BJP comes to power in the State these goons will be dealt with according to law.