TMC may skip opposition parties meet called by Congress

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided not to attend a meeting of opposition parties called by the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Monday, indicating fissures in the opposition camp, sources said. However, the TMC had attended an all-party meeting on Sunday.

The meeting on Monday is aimed at discussing the joint strategy of opposition parties over key issues, but the Congress and TMC are currently not seeing eye-to-eye over the poaching of Congress members by the TMC, sources said, adding that Mamata Banerjee wants to move away from the shadow of the Congress.

The Meghalaya situation, wherein 12 of 17 Congress' MLAs switched over to the TMC, has created a furore as the Congress was already facing an onslaught from the BJP in the Northeast.

Congress leaders said that they have invited all opposition parties and that it was up to each individual party to decide if they wanted to attend the meet.

Although the Congress, last Friday, had managed to persuade 14 opposition parties to skip the Constitution Day event in Parliament, the TMC wants to distance itself from Congress as Banerjee wants to expand her base outside West Bengal. However, her foray into national politics may hamper the bigger talk of opposition unity, sources said.

The Congress had targeted Banerjee indirectly by blaming poll strategist Prashant Kishor for poaching its party leaders in Goa, Assam, and Meghalaya. Banerjee, on her recent Delhi visit, did not meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi, maintaining that it is not necessary to meet her each time.

However, ahead of the Winter session of Parliament, the Congress, for the sake of forging a strong alliance against the government, is in talks with the TMC, sources said.

