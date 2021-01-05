TMC Minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigns, seeks relief from all responsibilities

Trinamool Congress leader and Minister of State for Youth Services and Sports, Laxmi Ratan Sukla tendered his resignation letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday seeking to be relieved from all responsibilities except as MLA.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said that Sukla, former cricketer, sought relief from all other responsibilities to devote more time to sports. She also said that Sukla had stated in his letter that he would complete his tenure as an MLA.

“He (Sukla) has written in his resignation letter that he wants to leave all kinds of politics to devote more time to sports. He did not mention that he was resigning as Minister. He said that he would continue as MLA till his term ends. He sought to be relieved from his other (political) responsibilities. I am recommending to the Governor that his resignation be accepted. I wish him all the very best for his work in sports. There is no misunderstanding here,” said Mamata.

Sources close to Sukla said that he often complained of facing obstructions while trying to work for the people and the TMC. Sukla could not be reached for comments.