TMC MPs blindfold themselves in protest over Delhi riots in Rajya Sabha

Three Trinamool Congress MPs on Monday protested against government's "inaction" in containing Delhi communal riots by blindfolding themselves in Rajya Sabha.

Shanta Chhetri, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Ahmed Hassan used a black cloth to cover their eyes in protest to highlight the government's "attitude" in dealing with the communal clashes that erupted in North East Delhi on February. Over 40 people have been killed and around 300 were injured in the riots.

While in the morning session during Zero Hour, the trio had come to aisle with their eyes covered, other Opposition MPs were demanding an immediate discussion on the situation in the national capital. The House was then adjourned till 2 pm by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu who told the three MPs that such action was not allowed.

When the House re-assembled at 2 pm, the Opposition again demanded that the issue be discussed but Deputy Chairman Harivansh went ahead with the business by taking up the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill for discussion.

The three Trinamool MPs then rushed to the Well of the House blindfolded as other MPs joined them shouting slogans against the government.

The House was adjourned for the day after 30 minutes into sloganeering.