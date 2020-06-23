TMC slams PM Narendra Modi over fuel price hike

Kolkata, DHNS: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for repeated hikes in petrol and diesel prices.

Senior TMC leaders used the hashtag '#ModiBabuPetrolBekabu' in their tweets to criticise the prime minister for fuel price hikes and termed it as “disgraceful.”

“And yet again, @narendramodi ji unleashes a new planned disaster on his dear countrymen. Since 2014, the duties on petrol & diesel have seen a rise of nearly 247.89% & 794.10% respectively. Yes, you read that right and no, @narendramodiJi does not care #ModiBabuPetrolBekabu,” tweeted TMC secretary general and Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP and nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accused the Prime Minister of “snatching” the benefits of low crude oil prices at a time when people are facing hardship due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“While people are facing severe economic distress during #COVID19, @narendramodi Ji decided to snatch the benefit of low crude oil prices by imposing record duty hikes. However, when it's rising again, he passes on the hardship to common man. Disgraceful! #ModiBabuPetrolBekabu,” tweeted Abhishek.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, asked whether the prime minister was playing some game with people by increasing the difficulty level for them every day.

“When all of us are fighting a pandemic together,@narendramodi ji decided to throw another challenge at us by hiking the oil prices. Is this some game for the citizens of the country where you keep increasing the difficulty level with each passing day? #ModiBabuPetrolBekabu,” tweeted Bhattacharya.

Petrol prices were hiked by 20 paise per litre and diesel prices by 55 paise on Tuesday.