TMC-SP bonhomie: A move against Congress and BJP?

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is set to share the dais with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, as the state heads towards its Assembly elections later this week.

The move, ostensibly to boost the morale of SP workers, is being seen as a signal that the TMC is planning to oppose not only the BJP but also the Congress on the electoral stage.

Interacting with party supporters, Banerjee said that if the CPI(M) could be defeated in Bengal after 40 years, then BJP too could be removed. She also alleged that Congress representatives voted in favour of the BJP in Meghalaya, and in Chandigarh.

Banerjee has asked regional parties to unite for defeating the BJP-led coalition in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and her party aspires to contest Lok Sabha seats from the state in 2024, she stated.

The party, founded as a Bengal-centred regional party, turned 24 this year and began attempting to expand its footprint across the country, as it is also contesting the Goa elections due this month, and has received a strong boost in Meghalaya, where 12 Congress MLAs joined the party in December.

The TMC has already begun moving away from the Congress, as witnessed in the Winter Session of Parliament, where it joined protest against the BJP only after Opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha. The indications of a strain in their relations have also come from the Congress camp when Shashi Tharoor described in December the grand old party as 'indispensable' to any Opposition front government and urged the TMC to see merit in working with it.

Watch latest videos by DH here: