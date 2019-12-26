TMC to give Rs.5L to each of Mangaluru victim's family

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that a Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation will visit Karnataka and give cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who died during agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state.

The development comes a day after Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that his government “will not release a single rupee” if the investigation proves that those killed were involved in violence. Earlier he announced a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh each for the families of those who were killed in violent protest in Mangaluru on December 19.

“Ours is not a rich party. On behalf of our party a delegation of Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) trade union wing INTTUC (Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress) will go there and hand over cheques of Rs. 5 lakh each to them,” said Banerjee. She was addressing the gathering at a Trinamool Congress (TMC) rally against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA),NRC and NPR.

Banerjee accused Yediyurappa of backtracking from his “promise” of providing financial assistance to the families of those who were killed in police firing during violent protest in Mangaluru on December 19.

“Look at the Karnataka Chief Minister. He announced financial assistance of Rs10 lakh each to the families of the two who were shot dead. But now he has backtracked claiming that those who died are criminals.

She described Yediyurappa’s action as a “matter of great shame”

“I feel sad that one day you make a promise and the next day you break it. Does this happen in democracy?...As for the BJP leader from Karnataka (Yediyurappa)I want to say that you don’t have money for the families of those who were shot dead (during agitation against Citizenship Amendment Act),” said Banerjee.

She also expressed her support for the students of various Universities who are agitating against the CAA to continue their protests.

“Don’t be afraid of anyone. I am warning BJP not to play with fire. We are in solidarity with the students of IIT Kanpur, Jamia Milia and other universities where students are agitating against the CAA and NRC,” said Banerjee.