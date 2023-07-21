TMC to protest in Delhi on October 2 over Bengal funds

TMC to protest in Delhi on October 2 to demand release of Bengal funds

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also supported the call for protest.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 21 2023, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 14:44 ist
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday announced that the party will launch a massive protest in Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) against the BJP-led Central government for blocking funds of Bengal under MGNREGA and other schemes.

Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, said the entire country is resonating with the slogan that BJP will be ousted and the newly formed opposition alliance - I.N.D.I.A - will form the next government in 2024.

Also read: TMC supporters throng Kolkata for Martyrs' Day rally

“The Centre, because of vendetta politics, has stopped funds for Bengal. As I had said earlier, we will launch a massive protest in Delhi against the BJP-led central government against blocking funds of Bengal under MGNREGA. On October 2, we will organise a protest outside Krishi Bhavan,” he said while addressing the Martyr's Day rally here.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also supported the call by Abhishek.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

TMC
West Bengal
Delhi
Indian Politics
I.N.D.I.A

Related videos

What's Brewing

Barbenheimer clash: Other movies that came on same day

Barbenheimer clash: Other movies that came on same day

Daughter returns from Dubai carrying 10 kg tomatoes

Daughter returns from Dubai carrying 10 kg tomatoes

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...

Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

 