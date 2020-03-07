TMC tops list of zero attendance in panel meetings, BJP a close second

When it comes to skipping the meeting of Parliamentary committees, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) tops the list in terms of proportion, but the ruling BJP is no exception.

A study carried out by Rajya Sabha Secretariat on attendance in the meeting of committees of various departments for Demands of Grants during the recess period of the Budget session reveals that 36% of the 109 MPs of BJP, who are members in these committees did not attend even a single meeting.

Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, whose 13 MPs are members in these committees, however, topped the percentage of absence with a whopping 57% of its MPs not attending meetings of these crucial panels.

The Congress, whose 33 Rajya Sabha MPs are members in these panels, had a relatively better show with 15% of its members (only 5), not even a single meeting.

50% of 80 MPs from other parties and independents did not attend these meetings for a single day. There are eight department Related Standing Committees of Rajya Sabha that examines the Demands for Grants.

Sharing the details of the absence of MPs from such meetings, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had on March 2 informed the Upper House that a total of 95 MPs accounting for 39% of the total 243 MPs from both the Houses on the eight Committees had zero attendance. He had appealed to all concerned to improve attendance.