TMC turncoats in BJP cry foul, saffron party left red-faced

Cracks are starting to appear in the BJP in West Bengal as following its defeat in the Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) turncoats are not only distancing themselves from the saffron party but are also openly criticising the leadership.

Former Minister in the TMC Government Rajib Banerjee who joined the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections in a veiled dig at the BJP leadership on Tuesday said that repeated threats of imposing Article 365 in West Bengal to oppose the Chief Minister will not go down well with the people.

Banerjee, in a Facebook post in Bengali, headlined “There has been enough criticism” stated that “to criticise a government which came to power with a massive public mandate and to oppose its Chief Minister, the repeated reference to Delhi (Centre) and Article 356 will not go down well with the people of Bengal.”

He also stated that “we” should rise above politics and stand by the people of Bengal to face the two calamities of Covid-19 and cyclone Yaas.

His comments come within an hour after West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh announced that his party will approach the President regarding post-poll violence in the state.

Former TMC general secretary and BJP national vice president Mukul Roy was absent from a state BJP meeting on post-poll violence. Roy said that he was not informed about the meeting and preoccupied with personal problems. His wife is currently suffering from post-Covid complications and is under ventilation.

"No one informed me about the meeting. I am not thinking of such things now. I have my own problems,” said Roy.

However, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that “he was informed about the meeting and told us that he will attend it if he had time.”

Former TMC MLA Sabyacchi Dutta, who joined the BJP during the run up to the Assembly elections, also questioned the BJP leadership’s campaign strategy.

Earlier Roy’s son, former TMC MLA Subhrangshu in a veiled dig at BJP in a Facebook post said that instead of criticising an elected government, introspection was required.

