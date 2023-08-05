'TMC using cops in WB to frame false cases against BJP'

TMC using police in Bengal to frame false cases against BJP workers: Suvendu

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 05 2023, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2023, 22:06 ist
Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Credit: PTI Photo

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of "using the state police to frame false cases" against BJP workers.

Addressing a rally in his constituency Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, the BJP MLA said he has been collecting certified copies of "false" cases slapped against him and other party workers since the declaration of the 2021 assembly poll results.

Read | Question Trinamool for community's woes, Suvendu Adhikari asks Bengal’s imams

"Those police officers who have framed false cases will be punished. You (TMC) cannot falsely implicate BJP workers any more. Your game is up. Those police officers who used to concoct charges against BJP activists will face the music. We will move the court if required," he said.

Speaking on the recently held panchayat polls, Adhikari reiterated that the "TMC had looted votes all over the state in connivance with a section of government officials".

"Despite that, the BJP won 80 per cent of 119 gram panchayat seats in Nandigram. Of the 23 panchayat samiti seats, we have won 15. This has been possible as BJP workers fought and resisted the terror of TMC," he claimed.

The Trinamool Congress steamrolled to a massive victory in violence-scarred rural polls, bagging all 20 zila parishads in the three-tier panchayat system.

Reacting to Adhikari's allegation, TMC Deputy Chief Whip in the assembly Tapas Roy said, "The Trinamool Congress won most of the panchayat seats across Bengal as it enjoys the support of people. The BJP is not trusted by them."

Roy said Adhikari's supporters attacked TMC workers in Nandigram and several of them were seriously injured.

"People of Nandigram will give a befitting reply to Adhikari in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," he added.

