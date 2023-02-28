TMC's Twitter account 'compromised', name changed to 'Yuga Labs', restored later

The Trinamool Congress apparently lost control over its official Twitter handle for around 13 hours on Tuesday and the account was compromised.

During the day, the official Twitter handle @AITCofficial appeared with a different profile image. The display name appeared as “Yuga Labs” instead of the usual “All India Trinamool Congress”.

"We are in touch with officials from Twitter who are working to rectify the issue. They have assured us of prompt action,” Derek O’Brien, Trinamool’s parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha, stated in the morning.

By around 4 pm, the handle returned to normal. “It was down from 1 am. Now, (it is) restored at 4 pm. Police are investigating who did it," O’Brien said.