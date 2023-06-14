TN minister Senthil Balaji breaks down, admitted to hospital amid ED raids

TN minister breaks down, admitted to hospital amid raid

State Minister P K Sekar Babu claimed there were 'symptoms' Balaji has been 'tortured'.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids the premises of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji’s office. Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a government hospital here early on Wednesday, DMK leaders said, after he complained of uneasiness during the Enforcement Directorate raids (ED) at his premises that were on since June 13.

State Minister P K Sekar Babu claimed there were 'symptoms' Balaji has been 'tortured.'

While there were speculations that the minister had been taken into custody by the ED, there was no official confirmation and DMK advocates who visited the hospital also said there was no clarity on this.

Also Read | ED raids Tamil Nadu electricity minister V Senthil Balaji's premises

TV visuals showed Balaji being uneasy while being brought to the Government Medical College, Omandurar Government Estate in the city.

"He is in the ICU. He was in an unconscious state and did not respond when he called him by his name. He is under observation... doctors say there is variation in his ECG (electrocardiogram)... there are symptoms of torture," Babu told reporters.

Law minister S Reghupathy, who visited the hospital, also said there was no clarity if Balaji has been arrested. He questioned the need for the ED raids at Balaji's house running non-stop for hours.

DMK advocates demanded the ED officially make it clear immediately whether Balaji has been arrested or not.

The ED had launched searches at locations linked to Balaji at Chennai, Karur and Erode, on Tuesday, months after the Supreme Court allowed police and ED probe into an alleged cash for jobs scam against the DMK strongman.

Balaji was earlier with the AIADMK and had been Transport Minister in the late Jayalalithaa-led Cabinet.

TN minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was among those who visited the hospital.

