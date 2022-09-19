TNCC passes ‘unanimous’ resolution to make Rahul Congress chief

TNCC passes resolution to make Rahul Congress chief

Tamil Nadu became the latest state to pass a unanimous resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to take over as the Congress president

E T B Sivapriyan
E T B Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Sep 19 2022, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 21:17 ist
The meeting authorised the to-be elected Congress President to name the new TNCC President, and the AICC members to be appointed from Tamil Nadu. Credit: PTI Photo

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Monday passed a unanimous resolution proposing Rahul Gandhi’s name for the post of Congress president, arguing that Gandhi should take the responsibility of ensuring victory of “secular forces” in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

At the general council meeting attended by 652 members, the TNCC also passed another resolution which authorizes the congress president to appoint the new chief of the state unit, as well as the members of the All India Congress Committee from Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu became the latest state to pass a unanimous resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to take over as the Congress president. The meeting also thanked the former Congress chief for launching the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari in the state.

“Independent India is facing an unusual situation for the first time. The country is caught in sectarian politics which has damaged the social harmony and economy. This meeting urges Rahul Gandhi to take over as Congress president to save people of India from the current crisis and to ensure the victory of the secular forces in 2024 polls,” the resolution read.

“The meeting believes that only his taking over as the Congress president will lead to a bright future for India,” the resolution added. The resolution was moved by TNCC chief K S Alagiri and was passed without any opposition.

Tamil Nadu was one of the very few states where the Congress performed well in the 2019 elections owing to its alliance with the DMK, which is now the ruling party.

Several opinion polls conducted in the state also placed Rahul Gandhi in a comfortable position when compared to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu. The Wayanad MP had also talking about his “love” for Tamil and the people of Tamil Nadu inside and outside the Parliament.

