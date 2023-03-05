Today BJP has maximum number of corrupt people: Uddhav Thackeray

As he addressed the first-ever rally after losing his late father Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena party’s name and its traditional bow-and-arrow symbol, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the BJP describing it as a political party having the maximum corrupt people.

We do not accept the order of the Election Commission, he said, reiterating that he would continue to call his party Shiv Sena.

“Those who are with you (BJP) are good but those in opposition are ‘papi’, ‘bhrashtachari’ and ‘deshdrohi’,” Uddhav said addressing a mammoth rally at Khed in Ratnagiri district of coastal Konkan region.

“Let me tell you….today BJP has the maximum number of corrupt people with them…majority of the corrupt people have been inducted into the BJP,” he said.

“The opportunists are joining the BJP….there used to be a time when sadhu-sant (saint) people used to be seen on the stage of the BJP, but today BJP is full of corrupt people,” he said.

Uddhav also lashed out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who has anointed himself as Shiv Sena’s Chief Leader, after the decision of the Election Commission.

“…he calls the opposition as anti-national…during the 1992-93 riots in Mumbai, Shiv Sainiks saved the lives of Hindus and these people are called anti-national by him,” he said.