'Today, Congress has become directionless': Himachal Cong Committee president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

The working president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Harsh Mahajan on Wednesday joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

"I was in Congress for 45 years... today, Congress has become directionless, leaderless. There's neither a vision nor workers on grassroots," he said after joining the saffron party.

Former Working President of Himachal Pradesh Congress Shri Harsh Mahajan joins BJP in the presence of senior party leaders at party headquarters in New Delhi. #JoinBJP pic.twitter.com/sUzWePSMFH — BJP (@BJP4India) September 28, 2022

