HP Congress Committee prez Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

'Today, Congress has become directionless': Himachal Cong Committee president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 28 2022, 13:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 13:20 ist
Credit: Twitter/ @BJP4India

The working president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Harsh Mahajan on Wednesday joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

"I was in Congress for 45 years... today, Congress has become directionless, leaderless. There's neither a vision nor workers on grassroots," he said after joining the saffron party.

More to follow...

 

